There was hope that injured Detroit Lions defensive end John Cominsky would be able to see action at some point late in the 2024 NFL season after he suffered a brutal torn ACL injury in the summer.

But with just a few games left in the regular season, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell all but ruled out the possibility of Cominsky making a return to the field before the end of the campaign. Cominsky suffered the devastating injury during training camp in July.

“I think it’s unlikely. Man, he tried,” Campbell told reporters on Wednesday. (h/t Kory Woods of MassLive). “He’s been in rehab, and he’s doing it. It’s just about trying to get over the last little hump here. It’s been tough. So, he’s doing everything he can, and those guys are doing a heck of a job rehabbing him, trying to get him back. But I think it’s unlikely.”

John Cominsky's time with the Lions

The 29-year-old Cominsky has been with the Lions since 2022 when he was claimed by Detroit off waivers. In his first season with the Lions, the former fourth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons recorded a total of four sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble. He also posted 12 quarterback hits and 30 combined tackles across 14 games.

In the following offseason, the Lions inked Cominsky to a two-year deal worth $8.5 million, as they seemingly were impressed by his body of work in 2022 when he also got an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 68.2. In the 2023 season, Cominsky racked up 36 combined tackles, eight quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks and a pass defended through 16 games, including a career-high 11 starts.

The latest update on Cominsky is another unwelcome piece of news for the Lions, whose defense has been ravaged by injuries. Nevertheless, Detroit remains on top of the NFC North division and the entire NFC with a 12-2 record heading into their Week 16 assignment versus the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field this coming Sunday.

On the season, the Lions are seventh in the NFL with just 20.1 points allowed per game and 14th in total defense with 335.8 yards surrendered per contest.