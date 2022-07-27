Lions coach Dan Campbell drops major injury updates on Jeff Okudah, Romeo Okwara

The Detroit Lions have some key players that are set to return from injuries at some point during the 2022 season. And heading into training camp, Dan Campbell provided some major injury updates on those key players.

Dan Campbell started by saying that young cornerback Jeff Okudah will be back on the field to start training camp. Okudah ruptured his achilles in the Lions 2021 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, and ended up missing virtually all of his second year in the NFL. Okudah will be making a return to the field and look to build off a promising rookie season back in 2020.

Okudah’s news was the only positive news Campball had to offer. Detroit’s star pass rusher Romeo Okwara is also making a return after tearing his achilles last season, but hasn’t taken part in any of the Lions offseason activities. Campbell said that “every person has their own timeline” in reference to Okwara’s achilles injury, and it appears that his is a bit further back than expected.

Campbell also offered a bit of a murky outlook for rookie defensive lineman Josh Paschal. Paschal is apparantly dealing with “a sports hernia type” of injury, and probably won’t be on the field for a little bit. That’s a discouraging update considering the promise that the 2022 second-round pick has.

Overall, these updates from Dan Campbell aren’t the greatest news, but the Lions have time to get healthy. Jeff Okudah will be ready from the get go, and it seems like Okwara could join him on the field at some point in training camp. Getting two of their best players back on the field would be a huge help for Detroit’s defense, so that is clearly going to be one of the team’s top goals during training camp.