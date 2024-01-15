Jared Goff deserves all the love.

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions have come a long way. When Goff arrived in Detroit via a trade from, the Los Angeles Rams back in 2021, the situation of the team was far from ideal. A couple of years later, Goff successfully led the Lions to the franchise's first win in the playoffs in over three decades. The 24-23 wild-card game victory over his former team at home Sunday night became even sweeter for Goff when head coach Dan Campbell awarded him the game ball.

“OK, I'll just say it like this, alright? Hey, you're good enough for Detroit, Jared Goff,” Campbell said in the locker room before handing the ball to the quarterback.

#Lions HC Dan Campbell in the locker room after beating the #Rams: "OK, I'll just say it like this, alright? Hey, you're good enough for Detroit, Jared Goff." What a moment. pic.twitter.com/LVQAO6HbgG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 15, 2024

Against the Rams, Goff mustered 277 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions while completing 22 of his 27 pass attempts. He wasn't the only former Rams player who shined in the game, though, as wide receiver Josh Reynolds racked up 80 receiving yards on five receptions and seven targets. Detroit's run game and defense came up huge as well, with the Lions producing two rushing touchdowns, while holding the Rams scoreless in three trips to the red zone.

The Lions are far from contented, though. A playoff win isn't big enough to satisfy their appetite for success, so expect Goff and the rest of the team to turn their attention to getting ready for a divisional-round game in the second week of the NFL playoffs. They will face next the winner of Monday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.