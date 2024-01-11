The Los Angeles Rams visit the Detroit Lions in the NFL playoffs as we continue our NFL odds series with a prediction, pick, how to watch.

The Rams finished the season 10-7, and second in the NFC West division. Matthew Stafford had an awesome season under center. He threw for 3,965 yards, and 24 touchdowns through 15 games played. Kyren Williams had a breakout year as he rushed for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 12 games played this season. Puka Nacua was one of the best rookies in the NFL history as he recorded 1,486 yards receiving and six touchdowns. The Rams should be fully healthy for this game, but Tyler Higbee was limited in practice.

The Lions earned the third seed in the NFC after winning the NFC North division. They finished 12-5 this season and won three of their last four games. Jared Goff passed for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns to lead the Lions this season. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for 1,960 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground this season. Amon-Ra St. Brown was the leading receiver all season, and one of the better pass catchers in the NFL. Sam LaPorta had a great rookie season, as well, but he is not practicing with a knee injury.

Here are the Rams-Lions NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFC Wild Card Odds: Rams-Lions Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +3 (-104)

Moneyline: +140

Detroit Lions: -3 (-118)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

The Lions were good on the ground this season, as mentioned. They worked a lot off their run game, especially with Montgomery and Gibbs. However, the Rams do a pretty good job against the run. They are top half of the league in rush yards allowed per game, and running backs have just seven total touchdowns against the Rams this season. If the Rams can make sure they do not get beat one the ground, they will be able to win this game.

This is Matthew Stafford's return to Ford Field. A place where he spent the first 12 years in the NFL. He is going to come into this game motivated and fully rested after sitting out week 18. The Rams need Stafford to be at his best in this game. The Lions have a good run defense, but their pass defense is one of the worst. Stafford should be able to have a great game at Ford Field.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

The Lions have one of the best run defenses in the NFL. They are playing against Kyren Williams, who had an awesome season, and would have rushed for 1,500+ yards if he played a full season. However, Detroit is going to be the toughest defense he faces. The Lions allow less than 90 yards per carry this season, and running backs have just nine touchdowns against them. If the Lions can shut down Williams, they will cover this spread.

The Rams pass defense is subpar. They are bottom half of the league in pass yards allowed per game, and they have allowed 24 pass touchdowns. Goff will have his opportunities to make throws to open receivers in this game. If he has a good game, the Lions will win.

Final Rams-Lions Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game and one of the more fun games to watch during Wild Card weekend. When it comes to picking the winner, I am going to take the Rams. I love what Stafford has done this season, and with Cooper Kupp and Nacua, the Rams are going to be hard to stop.

Final Rams-Lions Prediction & Pick: Rams ML (+140), Over 51.5 (-110)