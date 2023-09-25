Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell couldn't be any prouder of his team after taking down the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 3 showdown on Sunday.

The Lions improved to 2-1 on the season with the dominant 20-6 victory. It was the Detroit defense that set the tone in the win, recording seven sacks, seven pass breakups, eight QB hits and 11 tackles for loss. They also didn't allow any touchdown, with Atlanta limited to just 44 rushing yards.

Campbell made sure to heap praise on their defense in his passionate postgame speech in the locker room, noting that what he saw on the field was a “hungry” squad that wanted to win. He also emphasized what the offense did right in the game, staying patient and not rushing things as they wait for the perfect opportunity to score.

Detroit was coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, and they definitely responded with a fiery and motivated performance in Week 3.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“You responded, everybody. I'm proud of everybody in this room. You guys on the staff, I appreciate you man. I really do, seriously. Defense, we talked about our identity, we talked about it as a team, but defense, that's it. You know what this film's gonna say, cause I could see it on the sideline, we looked hungry. We looked hungry, we played hungry, we played violent. Defense, you just kept giving us the ball back, kept giving us the ball back, right?” Campbell said.

“Offense, just patience, patience, patience. Rushed for over a hundred by the way. And then when we needed it, BAM, we hit. And it was just a matter of time before that big ol' boulder just cracked. And that was 'cause of you guys. That's an outstanding job. I'm proud of you. Alright? That's the way to bounce back. And that's what we gotta do.”

We played hungry 😤 pic.twitter.com/BmafEvgB5F — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 24, 2023

Lions looking forward to Packers showdown

Of course, however, Dan Campbell doesn't want his team to be satisfied with just that. He reminded his Lions that they still have a long way to go before they can reach their goals for the season. For now, they need to take it one game at a time. After the Falcons, their focus shifts to division rivals Green Bay Packers, whom Detroit will face next in a battle for the no. 1 seed in the NFC North.

“Guess what, we're going to Green Bay on the road. It's gonna be freakin' great guys. We know that place well, don't we? We know it well. That's an outstanding win. We're back to 2-1, we need to get to 3-1. Alright? Awesome!”

For what it's worth, the Lions have won three straight games against the Packers, with their last visit at Lambeau Field resulting to a 20-16 win. Green Bay is a different team now with Jordan Love leading the way. The Packs are also coming off an insane comeback win against the New Orleans Saints where they erased a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter alone.

Both teams will be brimming with confidence as they head to the game, and considering that it's a division contest that could have massive implications on the standings, the two sides will be hungry for the victory.

While it's going to be a big challenge for the Lions, though, it will be wrong to doubt them considering how well they are playing.