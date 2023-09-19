Two weeks into the 2023 season, there's a new favorite to be recognized as the NFL Coach of the Year. Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel now has the best odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the award. Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell was the favorite entering Week 2.

McDaniel leads the NFL Coach of the Year race with +800 odds ay FanDuel. The Dolphins are off to a 2-0 start after beating the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots on the road. Miami has sole possession of first place in the AFC East.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Campbell's +1000 odds to win the 2023 NFL Coach of the Year award are the third-best at FanDuel. The Lions coach has also been surpassed by Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith (+900). The Falcons have beaten the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers for a 2-0 start. The Lions were upset by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, dropping Detroit to 1-1.

McDaniel's Dolphins have the makings of a Super Bowl contender. Miami leads the NFL in total offense. The Dolphins are the only AFC team that is averaging at least 30 points per game. Miami bounced back from a poor defense showing in the opener by holding the Patriots to 17 points on the road.

Tua Tagovailoa has quickly become the early 2023 NFL MVP favorite. The Dolphins quarterback leads the league with 715 passing yards.

The NFL Coach of the Year is typically won by a coach whose team vastly exceeds expectations. The preseason odds suggested that the Dolphins were most likely to finish in third place in the AFC East.

The Dolphins are favored to beat the Denver Broncos in Week 3 in their home opener. If Miami is able to beat the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 4, McDaniel's odds might truly skyrocket.