Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his locker room speeches and delivered another one after his team improved to 8-1 in Week 10. The Lions escaped on the road with a 26-23 win over the Houston Texans after trailing 23-7 at halftime.

“Man, that is the definition of resiliency,” Campbell said in a video posted to the team's official X, formerly Twitter, account. “This is what great teams do. Even when you have an off day, you find a way, man. You frickin' find a way and you will it to happen. That's what you did today.”

Campbell then handed out a game ball to kicker Jake Bates, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and cornerback Carlton Davis III. Bates was the hero of the game after nailing the game-winning 52-yard field goal as time expired to give the Lions the win. The field goal was his second of the game after previously connecting on a 58-yarder, the third-longest in team history.

Glenn and Davis received the other two honors after Campbell praised the team's defense for keeping them in the game until the offense generated points. Davis was one of the highlighted stars in the team's secondary for the game with two interceptions and two pass breakups. Per Mike Tirico of the NBC broadcast, it was the first time in his seven-year career that he recorded multiple interceptions in one game.

After receiving his ball, Davis followed up Campbell's inspiring speech with one of his own. The veteran cornerback vowed to his teammates that they would “always have” his energy on the field regardless of the score.

Lions return home, carrying 8-1 record into Week 11

With the win, the Lions might not have the best record in the NFL, but they are hard to deny as the best overall team in the league. The official NFL power rankings had Detroit ranked No. 1 entering the week, even above the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

Following the Week 10 Sunday Night Football contest, the Lions will head back to Detroit after ending a brutal scheduling stretch. Four of their past five games have been on the road with two of them requiring a lengthy plane trip to Texas. Conversely, four of their next five games will be at home at Ford Field.

Detroit's three upcoming games will all be against teams with sub-500 records. They do not face another opponent with a winning record until hosting the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 14, a team they already own a win over.