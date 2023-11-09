Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery is ready to take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10.

David Montgomery was a full participant in the Lions' practice on Wednesday, per Around The NFL.

Lions RB David Montgomery (ribs) was a full participant for Wednesday's practice estimationhttps://t.co/NHtrSkMRN2 pic.twitter.com/6c3MdaOCg7 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 8, 2023

David Montgomery has missed the Lions' past two games after he injured his ribs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. The Detroit running back suffered the injury during the second quarter. He left the field, went to the locker room for further evaluation, and did not return. Fortunately, X-rays came out negative.

The Lions depth at running back has been thin in Montgomery's absence. To compound their woes, rookie halfback Jahmyr Gibbs also missed the game against the Buccaneers because of an injured hamstring.

The Lions look forward to David Montgomery's return

With Montgomery and Gibbs out of commission, Detroit had to rely on third-stringer Craig Raynolds to pick up the slack. Reynolds mustered only 15 rushing yards on 10 carries for Detroit. The Lions relied on their passing attack (353 yards in the air) to beat Tampa Bay, 20-6.

Jahmyr Gibbs stepped up big-time in Montgomery's absence in Week 8. The rookie exploded for 152 yards on 26 carries in Detroit's 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Mark Davis fired Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels after the loss.

Gibbs' big game got the attention of Lions head coach Dan Campbell. The latter said he will ensure Gibbs will split carries with David Montgomery moving forward.

Montgomery had racked up 385 yards and six touchdowns on 94 carries prior to his rib injury. He had three touchdowns in Detroit's 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.

David Montgomery joined the Lions after spending his first three NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears. The 6-2 Lions hope to continue their resurgence when he returns against the Chargers in Week 10.