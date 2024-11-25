The Detroit Lions (10-1) are the hottest team in the NFL and they also may be the best. The Lions won their ninth straight game as they recorded a 24-6 victory over the Indianapolis Colts as their running game produced three touchdowns and their defense continued to play powerful football and keep their opponents from reaching the end zone.

After running back David Montgomery's 6-yard scoring run with less than 4 minutes remaining in the second quarter, the running back and wide receiver Jameson Williams celebrated with a pantomime roll of the dice. Montgomery believes the NFL will come calling and fine him for the gambling gesture.

“I think me and Jamo will get fined today, but I’m excited for that fine,” Montgomery said.

Offense has been the team's primary calling card through the majority of the season, but the Lions defense has been red hot. They allowed the Colts just two field goals, and that performance came just a week after holding the Jacksonville Jaguars to a pair of three pointers.

Head coach Dan Campbell knows his team is performing at a very high level. “This is, whatever it is, 10 quarters without allowing a touchdown and the three last games in the second half we're not allowing it,” Campbell said. “We talk about it all the time — limiting points, play physical style, shut down the run — we were able to do that.”

Lions defense torments Colts QB Anthony Richardson

The Lions never allowed second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson to feel comfortable under center. They limited the Indianapolis quarterback to 11 completions in 28 attempts for 172 yards and they did not allow him to complete a pass longer than 39 yards.

The quarterback managed to gain 61 yards on 10 carries, including a long run of 17 yards. The Lions defense forced two Indianapolis fumbles — one by Richardson — and the quarterback recovered both of those miscues.

Linebacker Jack Campbell was the leading performer for the Lions defense with 9 tackles and 2 passes defensed. Fellow linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was second on the team with 7 stops.

The vaunted Lions passing game did not produce a touchdown, but Jared Goff was relatively solid. He completed 26 of 36 passes for 269 yards. He was sacked 3 times, but he did not throw an interception.

Star wide receivers Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown led the way in the passing game. Williams caught 5 passes for 64 yards with a long of 21 yards, while St. Brown caught 6 passes for 62 yards.

The Lions hold a one-game lead in the NFC North over the Minnesota Vikings, who recorded a 30-27 overtime triumph against the Chicago Bears in Week 12. The Lions will return to action on Thanksgiving Day against the Bears.