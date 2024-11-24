On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions pushed their record to 10-1 on the 2024 NFL season with a dominant 24-6 road win over the Indianapolis Colts. While their performance might not have been quite as complete as it was in their win vs the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, the Lions still looked the part of the NFL's best team in their demolition of the Colts.

With the win, the Lions guaranteed themselves their second straight season with at least ten wins, which is the first time they've accomplished that milestone in consecutive seasons in franchise history, per Detroit Lions PR on X, formerly Twitter.

While the Lions may not exactly have a storied franchise history, it's still a testament to just how quickly head coach Dan Campbell and company have been able to change the culture in Detroit since taking over a few years ago.

Can the Lions win the Super Bowl?

On paper, there are few if any real weaknesses on this Lions squad. Jared Goff is in the middle of a remarkably efficient season that has seen him enter the NFL MVP conversation, and the team has gotten continued great production from both their wide receiver room and their elite running back tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

The Lions have far and away the best offensive line in the NFL, and their defense hasn't missed a beat even after star pass rusher and the team's overall best player Aiden Hutchinson down with a devastating leg injury in a road win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Combine this with the fact that the Lions have the league's arguable best young coach in Dan Campbell, and Detroit would figure to have all of the ingredients necessary to win the franchise its first ever Super Bowl this year.

Obviously, there is still quite a bit of work to be done to get to that point. The Minnesota Vikings stayed hot on Sunday with a road win vs the Chicago Bears, ensuring that they stay right on the Lions' tail in the race for the NFC North.

Of course, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs still roam in the AFC, winners of the last three Super Bowls and looking for a historic three-peat this year.

Still, Lions fans have to be encouraged by what they've seen from their team through 11 games in 2024.

Up next for Detroit is a home game vs the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.