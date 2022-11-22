Published November 22, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions are in search of their fourth consecutive win on the season. In their way is the high-powered Buffalo Bills. Their health may also be an obstacle to overcome.

Despite not practicing on Monday, the Lions had to file an injury report with the NFL. On this injury report, some very important pieces are listed as being “out” for their Thanksgiving contest.

Interior offensive linemen Frank Ragnow, Evan Brown, and Jonah Jackson are all listed as being out for the Lions Week 12 game. It’s unclear if any of them will be ready for the game.

Also listed as out are corner Jeff Okudah, pass rushers Charles Harris and Josh Paschal, and wide receiver Josh Reynolds. Okudah will miss the game after suffering a concussion against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Without the Lions taking the field Monday, it’s hard to gauge who will and won’t miss the game. Jackson is listed with an illness, making one believe he should be good to go depending on the severity.

The biggest concern may be Brown. The Lions guard suffered an ankle injury against the Giants. He was initially ruled as questionable before being downgraded to out on Sunday.

Ragnow, Harris, Paschal, and Reynolds have missed some time with various injuries all year. The loss of Ragnow would be significant, as he is one of the best centers in the game despite the injury issues this season.

Detroit’s opponents got accustomed to their field on Sunday. The Bills defeated the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field because of the snowstorm that dropped six feet of snow on Buffalo over the weekend.