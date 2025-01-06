The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are playing for all the marbles in Week 18. And the Lions got the scoring started at Ford Field on Sunday night. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs found a lane in the first quarter and took full advantage. His touchdown stood as the only touchdown of the first half, as Detroit took a 10-6 lead to the locker room.

Expand Tweet

The touchdown is rather notable in Lions history, as well. Gibbs tied the franchise record for the most scrimmage touchdowns in a single season, Detroit confirmed on Sunday night. He joins Barry Sanders and Jamaal Williams as the only players to score 17 scrimmage touchdowns in a season. Moreover, Gibbs joins Sanders as the only players in team history with 1700+ scrimmage yards and 17 scrimmage touchdowns.

Lions, Vikings engaged in defensive battle

Jahmyr Gibbs got fans out of their seats with his touchdown against the Vikings on Sunday night. And his touchdown was the only significant score in the first half. However, it wasn't for a lack of chances.

The Vikings, in particular, had a few chances to find paydirt. They had three drives within the Lions' 10-yard line in the first half. All three of these drives did not result in a touchdown. One resulted in a turnover on downs while the others resulted in field goals.

The Lions got the last laugh, however. They got the ball back with 20 seconds remaining in the half. Jared Goff quickly led the offense down the field and into field goal range. Jake Bates attempted a 48-yard field goal and knocked it through as time expired in the first half.

The Lions and Vikings are heading toward a thrilling conclusion on Sunday Night Football. Both teams are fighting for the NFC North, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage in the playoffs. It will certainly be interesting to see which team walks off Ford Field triumphant after the game.