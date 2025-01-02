The Detroit Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday in a battle of two 14-2 teams. The 28 combined wins are the most in any regular season game in NFL history. That makes the matchup highly intriguing, but there is far more on the line than just records, and Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs knows it.

In preparation for the game, Gibbs was asked his thoughts on its importance.

“We know what's at stake,” Gibbs told ESPN. Yet, he plans to prepare like “every other week.”

The stakes cannot be any bigger for a regular-season game. The winner clinches the NFC North title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Maybe, most importantly, the winner earns the first-round bye.

Conversely, the loser falls all the way to the number five seed in the NFC playoffs. That means they very likely would need three wins on the road just to reach the Super Bowl.

The Lions have Super Bowl aspirations after coming painfully close last season. They blew a double-digit lead to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship last year.

If Detroit can realize the dream of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history, a win vs. the Vikings this weekend might prove crucial.

The Lions' paths to the Super Bowl are drastically different

If the Lions defeat the Vikings on Sunday, they earn that top seed. Following their first-round bye, they will host the worst seed remaining. There is obviously no telling at this point who that may be. But needless to say, they would be considerable favorites in the dome.

But a loss would create a very difficult situation for Detroit.

Currently, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold the #4 seed and would host the top wild-card team (the loser of Sunday's game). It is unlikely the Bucs are passed by the Atlanta Falcons, knowing they face the New Orleans Saints in their final game. However, the Los Angeles Rams, who are currently the #3 seed, may very well lose to the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.

Rams head coach Sean McVay is known for resting players when playoffs are locked.

If that happens, the Buccaneers will move up a spot, and the Lions will go to Los Angeles.

Considering how banged up the Lions' defense is, facing either opponent on the road sounds daunting. Gone are the days when the Lions are blowing the doors off of teams. Now, they are forced to win a track meet. Both the Bucs and Rams have the players to match them score for score.