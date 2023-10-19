With David Montgomery still dealing with an injury and ultimately missing practice Thursday, Jahmyr Gibbs returned after missing two consecutive weeks with an injury of his own, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

Montgomery and Gibbs are both questionable for Week 7. Montgomery's status is uncertain due to his ribs injury. Meanwhile, Gibbs has been battling a hamstring injury. His return to practice on Thursday bodes well for his odds of playing Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

This will be a situation to monitor. Nothing is guaranteed at the moment. There's an outside chance that both Gibbs and Montgomery end up playing Sunday, but that seems fairly unlikely. Gibbs' chances of suiting up are currently better than Montgomery's, but their questionable tags leave a lot of uncertainty.

If Jahmyr Gibbs plays and David Montgomery does not…

Lions fans and fantasy football managers are paying close attention to both running backs' statuses. If Gibbs plays and Montgomery does not, the rookie will be Detroit's lead in the backfield.

That said, Detroit has been cautious with Gibbs so far this season. So the Lions probably won't give Montgomery an eye-opening amount of carries in his first outing back from injury.

Through four games in 2023, Gibbs has 179 yards on 39 attempts. He has yet to score a rushing touchdown either. Gibbs has been relevant in the passing game as well, recording 14 receptions for 70 yards up to this point.

To summarize, Jahmyr Gibbs should be in line for a big performance even if he's limited. The Lions may opt to use him on a more consistent basis in the red zone which could lead to a touchdown or two. And his ability to impact the passing attack will only help matters.

Again, this is assuming he plays in Week 7. Fans and fantasy football managers will want to monitor his status moving forward. If Gibbs practices again Friday, his odds of suiting up will increase tremendously.