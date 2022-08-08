Jamaal Williams’ Hard Knocks breakdown will have Lions fans ready to run through a wall

The Detroit Lions are set to feature on the 2022 edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks. With the first episode airing on Tuesday, footage has emerged of running back Jamaal Williams breaking down practice in a team huddle. Williams gave an emotional speech to the team before they put their hands together, and his words should have Lions fans fired up and ready to run through a wall.

“I wanna let y’all know, man. Today is the minimum of effort. Do not give up, do feel like you’re tired. When you’re tired, think of last year and think of that f**king record. Last year wasn’t it. That ain’t us. We can make it. Have some heart. I get emotional about this, I’m about to cry, because I care about y’all,” said Williams. “Do your best, let’s go. Lions on three!”

Despite Detroit’s struggles over the past few seasons, Williams is ready for the team to take a big leap in 2022, and he was ensuring that his teammates know exactly how he feels. After a 3-13-1 showing in 2022, Williams is making sure no one’s head has dropped and is passionately advocating for everyone to continue giving their all.

Williams is one of the most positive and passionate players in the NFL, making him the perfect player to break down the huddle. Fans can expect to see a lot more of Williams firing the team up, and if this doesn’t get the city of Detroit pumped for the season, we’re not sure what will.

Last season, Jamaal Williams featured in 13 games, rushing 153 times for 601 yards and 3 touchdowns while splitting the backfield with D’Andre Swift.