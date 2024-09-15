The Detroit Lions are one of the most explosive teams in football on either side of the ball. In Detroit's Week 2 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Lions immediately made that explosiveness clear when Jared Goff connected with a streaking Jameson Williams for a 50-yard hookup. That pass started at Detroit's 30-yard line and ended at Tampa Bay's 20-yard line. Unfortunately, that only finished with a field goal for the Lions. However, star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sacked Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield on the following possession, priming Detroit for another scoring drive. Hutchinson's big-time play was his third sack of the first quarter, four short of the NFL's single-game record.

Unfortunately, despite two of Detroit's stars making big-time plays, Hutchinson's sack resulted in another field goal. That's great news for fantasy owners who have Lions kicker Jake Bates. The Lions are in a battle with the Buccaneers. But with Detroit heating up on both sides of the field, the Lions could start to dominate.

That is, of course, if they can cool down Mayfield and the Buccaneers first. Tampa Bay is currently ahead 13-6 after Mayfield dropped a bomb to Chris Godwin, burning Detroit's secondary. Hopefully, the Lions can roar back and pick up their second win of the year.

What to expect from the Lions this season

Despite being in a dog fight with the Buccaneers, people think Super Bowl or bust could be a thing for the Lions this year. But to think that isn't hyperbole. Under the leadership of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, the Lions have positioned themselves to be viewed among the serious Super Bowl contenders.

Detroit added several necessary pieces, particularly to the defense, this offseason. The defense will have a different feel, as DJ Reader bolstered the defensive line, and all the secondary newcomers give the defensive backfield a different feel.

With the team's confidence permeating and the hunger built by last year's NFC Championship loss, it's easy to see the Lions being the last ones standing in a historic 2024 campaign. Campbell has preached endlessly about his belief that the roster, in its current state, is built to overcome these challenges. After experiencing a heartbreaking loss to the 49ers on that same stage last season, the Lions return with the right mentality and have added the right pieces to punch their first Super Bowl ticket.