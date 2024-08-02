Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson offended fans of the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks when he decided to remain with the Detroit Lions rather than take a head coaching job. His continued presence in the Motor City could be instrumental to the team's 2024-25 NFL season and the development of its young players.

Two in particular are generating plenty of attention at training camp– wide receiver Jameson Williams and backup quarterback Hendon Hooker. The growth of the former is obviously far more pertinent than that of the latter at this current time, but Johnson is deeply intrigued by both.

Is the timing finally right for a Jameson Williams eruption?

After enduring injury troubles and a gambling suspension during the first two years of his NFL career, Williams is a breakout candidate. While the talent is evident, he must start producing on a consistent basis this season. Johnson senses that the former first-round draft pick is poised to take the next step.

“Yeah, we started feeling it towards the end of last year and he's taken that to another level in the springtime and so far here in training camp,” the third-year OC said, per Tim Twentyman of Detroit Lions.com. “He prides himself on bringing some juice to the offense and we certainly feel it out there both in the passing game, making explosive plays, but he also wants to be a dynamic blocker as well, which we really value.”

The “juice” Johnson references was on full display in 2021 when Williams racked up 1,572 yards on just 79 receptions and scored a mammoth 15 touchdowns for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The explosive wideout flashed a glimpse of his big-play ability last season (24 receptions, 354 yards and three total TDs), and if he can tap into it more regularly in 2024, the Lions' top-notch offense somehow becomes even more relentless.

Jameson Williams is the burner whom head coach Dan Campbell eagerly wants to compliment All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions do not view him as merely a deep threat, though. They value his entire skill set. “I haven't seen anything that he can't do so it's been fun,” Ben Johnson said.

Hendon Hooker could be a valuable insurance option for Lions

Ownership made it perfectly clear that this offense belongs to Jared Goff, signing him to a colossal four-year, $212 million extension in May. But football is an unforgiving sport rife with injury risks. Should the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback miss any action, Detroit needs to feel comfortable handing the reins over to the backup QB.

Right now, former Tennessee Volunteers star Hendon Hooker has the inside track on winning that job. His magnificent senior season– over 3,500 total yards and 27 passing touchdowns to just two interceptions– was cruelly cut short when he suffered a torn ACL, which also affected his NFL Draft stock.

The Lions scooped up Hooker in the third round in 2023 and waited out his recovery. There is no coddling, however, as the team is intent on unearthing his full potential.

“Yeah, listen we've taken the approach, we're coaching him hard, which means we're throwing a lot on him and when he makes a mistake, we're letting him know about it and that's what we believe in,” Johnson said. “That's what we believe in because if he can handle that, then once he gets to these preseason games, it's going to be a cinch for him. He's really going to click, and I really think he's going to flourish because of that so he's feeling it, he felt it a lot in the springtime.”

Hooker is a versatile asset who gives the Detroit defense a chance to prepare for opposing mobile QBs. He could possibly jump into the Lions' long-term vision, though, depending on how these next few seasons unfold. At the moment, his only concern and attainable goal is securing the No. 2 slot on the depth chart.

Ben Johnson figures to play a key part of Hooker's evolution.