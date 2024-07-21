The Detroit Lions significantly exceeded expectations in 2023.

One year ago, the Lions had not won a playoff game in over 30 years. They had also never won the NFC North division, logging their last division title in the defunct NFC Central. If you asked just about any Lions fan before the 2023 season if they'd be pleased with one playoff victory and an NFC North title, they would say yes in a heartbeat.

Instead, the Lions won two playoff games and came one horrible half of football away from appearing in their first Super Bowl.

Now Detroit is expected to repeat as a Super Bowl contender in the NFC in 2024. If they want that to happen, they'll need a few things to break their way this season.

One of those is improved play from their defense. Detroit's pass defense was one of the worst in the NFL, and it was one of the big factors that cost them a trip to the Super Bowl. The Lions allowed the most passing plays of 20+ yards in the NFL last season and were in the bottom half of the league in most statistical categories related to defending the pass. Thankfully, GM Brad Holmes has invested heavily in remaking the team's cornerback room. Detroit added Carlton Davis III, Amik Robertson, Terrion Arnold, and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. via free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft. There is no doubt this unit will be improved in 2024.

The Lions need Jameson Williams to take a huge leap forward in 2024. Will he deliver?

The Lions also need to replace Josh Reynolds' production on offense. Reynolds had great chemistry from his time with Goff in Los Angeles and was an important part of the passing game. In 2023, Reynolds logged 40 receptions for 608 yards and five touchdowns. He was third on the team in receiving yards behind only Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta.

If Detroit wants to stay on top of the NFC, they'll need to replace Reynolds in the aggregate.

Dan Campbell and the Lions are counting on Jameson Williams to take a huge leap forward in year three.

Williams has had a shaky start to his NFL career. He started his career on IR due to a torn ACL in his final collegiate game. Williams got his first full offseason program before the 2023 season, but missed the first four games with a gambling suspension. These roadblocks kept Williams off the field and slowed his development as a pro.

None of these concern are holding Williams back anymore, which sets him up to have his first full year in the NFL in 2024.

Earlier this offseason, Campbell was clear that he thinks Williams is ready for the challenge. In May, Campbell was asked to name the most improved Lions player during spring workouts. He named Jameson Williams right away.

“He's a man on a mission, and I'm just gonna leave it at that,” Campbell said, per Colton Pouncey of The Athletic.

When asked where exactly Williams has improved, Campbell replied: “Everywhere.”

This is a huge endorsement from Dan Campbell. It suggests that Williams is well on his way to becoming the player Detroit dreamed of getting in the draft a few years ago.

What are realistic expectations for Jameson Williams in 2024?

We should start by saying that Williams doesn't need to be a hero. He just needs to get better and become a full-time starter with a clear role in the offense.

Williams does not need to make up for all of Reynolds' vacated production on his own. Second-year RB Jahmyr Gibbs was hailed as a “position-less weapon” by GM Brad Holmes after the 2023 NFL Draft and could become more involved in the passing attack. Sam LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown could absorb some volume as well. There are also other role players like Kalif Raymond and Donovan Peoples-Jones who figure to do their fair share. Let's also not forget about David Montgomery and rookie running back/safety Sione Vaki.

However, none of those players has the potential to open up Detroit's offense like Williams.

If Jameson Williams can become the dangerous deep threat that he was billed as coming out of college, he would add an entirely new element to the Lions' offense.

A realistic expectation for Jamo in year three probably looks something like 50 catches for 800 yards and a handful of touchdowns. This would be a significant upgrade over Josh Reynolds as the team's WR2 last season.

What's more, it would confirm that Jameson Williams has arrived as a legit playmaker for the Detroit Lions.