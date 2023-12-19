The Detroit Lions activated rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker Tuesday, cut kicker Riley Patterson in favor of Michael Badgley

The Detroit Lions announced on X that they have activated rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker from Injured Reserve to the active roster. Hooker has been on IR all season after tearing his ACL while playing for Tennessee football late in the 2022 season.

By activating Hooker, the Lions will give the rookie the chance to practice during the final weeks of the season. Hooker was widely considered one of the top-five quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft, but he fell to the third round in part due to injury, before Detroit drafted him. The 25-year-old passer had a phenomenal final year for the Vols, completing 69.6% of the passes for 3,135 yards with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions.

It's unclear if the Lions see Hooker as their potential quarterback of the future or what their intent was in drafting him, but Detroit is happy with what they have in Jared Goff. Goff has played strong the last year and a half for the Lions, and both general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell are pleased with the results. So far on the year, Goff has led the Lions to a 10-4 record with a good shot at winning the NFC North for the first time ever. He's completed 67.1% of his passes for 3,727 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Lions made another move Tuesday, cutting kicker Riley Patterson. Though Patterson was 15-17 on field goal attempts and 35-37 on extra point attempts, Detroit decided they wanted to go in another direction. Patterson was inactive in the Lions win over the Bears, with Michael Badgley replacing him. Badgley will remain the Lions kicker going forward.