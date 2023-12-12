Lions head coach Dan Campbell admitted that they have to get Jameson Williams more involved in the offense.

The Detroit Lions suffered a disappointing 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on the road on Sunday, and a topic as of late has been the lack of involvement of Jameson Williams in the offense. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that they will work to involve him in the offense more, and that he has earned more touches.

“We'll keep working with him,” Dan Campbell said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “He's improving. We'll keep working to find some different ways to get him more involved because he is putting the work in and improving … he's earned that.”

Jameson Williams has not had more than two touches in the nine games that he has played this season. He had one carry and one target in 38 snaps for the Lions in the loss against the Bears on Sunday. Williams was a big part of the Lions' comeback win against the Bears at home earlier in the season. Looking to pull off a similar comeback on the road, Williams and the Lions were unable to make the impact plays that were required to make a comeback a second time against the Bears.

The Lions fell to 9-4 on the season with the loss, and they are still in a good position when it comes to winning the NFC North. The loss is a big hit to the chances at the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Regardless, the Lions will hope to get Williams more involved in the offense as they try to seal the division in the last four games of the year.