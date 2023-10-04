The Detroit Lions have looked very good through four games in the 2023 season. The addition of Jameson Williams, whose suspension for gambling is over, could help take them to another level.

Williams was suspended for betting on non-NFL games at a team facility but will be reinstated quicker than expected after the NFL made its policy more lenient for first-time offenders. The Lions' He was also dealing with a hamstring injury that he says won’t hold him back from playing.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that Williams will be eased into the swing of things and that he is confident he'll find his way, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN. Right now, Campbell just wants to see Williams be a productive and useful player.

“I'm not looking for yards, I'm not looking for explosives, I'm not looking for touchdowns. Man, just be a reliable receiver like any of those guys in the room,” Campbell said, via ESPN. “That's it and to me, that's a good year, because we're about winning, it's not about one player, and that'll help us win.”

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

At the moment, the Lions have plenty of receiving threats for Jared Goff to work with. Amon-Ra St. Brown is on the rise to stardom, rookie tight end Sam LaPorta may be on his way there, too, and the likes of Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond provide solid depth. Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs also brings value as a pass-catcher.

That's both good and bad news for Williams. On the surface – and the aspect that Williams and the team care most about — it's good that Detroit has so much depth. It will lighten his burden, which will be helpful for a player who played just six games in his rookie season as he recovered from an ACL tear.

However, having to fight up a crowded depth chart will make it harder for Williams to live up to expectations. As a first-round draft pick (12th overall in 2022) and a product of Alabama, Williams is looked at as someone who should become a high-level wideout, if not a legitimate star. Right now, Campbell and the team just want to see him be a good player at the NFL level.

Jameson Williams' blend of size and speed will make him a unique weapon for the Lions offense, enhancing both his ability to get snaps and the team's ability to beat up on defenses. Detroit hosts the Carolina Panthers in Week 5.