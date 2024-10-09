The Detroit Lions are finally getting the version of Jameson Williams that they drafted in 2022. Williams has had a slow start to his NFL career. He missed most of his rookie season recovering with an injury he suffered in college. Then he had a slow start in 2023 with a gambling suspension. Finally, in his third season in the league, Williams is torching opposing defenses with reliability.

Jameson Williams sat down with ESPN's Eric Woodyard for a long-form article about the speedy wide receiver. Williams made one thing clear in the article — he has some lofty goals for himself in 2024.

“I want to be at the top of everything. I just want to have the most yards and touchdowns — that would be my personal goals,” Williams said. “It don't matter about catches because I know what I'm gonna do when I get the ball.”

If you ask Lions QB Jared Goff, those goals may not be that crazy. Goff spoke glowingly about Williams, specifically how he has attacked growing as a player and a young man.

“He's been so intentional about getting things right and so accountable to himself,” Goff told ESPN. “As far as when he does make a mistake, which everyone makes a mistake, he's the first one to say, ‘I've got to be better. I've got to make that catch. I've got to run that route better.' And that's all you want. He's done a great job of putting the onus on himself to be better, and maturity is a great word.”

Now Jameson Williams is back and better than ever. If you ask his private coach Derrick Miller, Williams is the fastest receiver in the NFL.

“I think he's faster than Tyreek Hill,” Miller said. “I think he's the fastest man in the league. … In all honesty, if he chose the track and field route, he probably could've been an Olympian. I really believe that with all my heart.”

Lions WR Jameson Williams opens up about his tough start to NFL career

Jameson Williams is the definition of grit, something that has endeared him to the Lions and their fanbase.

Despite all of his setbacks through the first two years of his career, Williams has never given up. Now he is reaping the rewards.

“I never doubted myself because I'm always going to find a way. I've got to find a way because it's all on me,” Williams said. “You see all my family, they're all depending on me. I can't be the one to fall. It's on my back. That's how I think of it. I've got to find a way to make something happen.”

Williams has a good mindset about his first two NFL seasons. Not everyone's path is the same.

“Everybody don't got the same path. Everybody doesn't come in the league as a rookie already good with 1,500 yards off the rip,” Williams said of his slow start. “It takes time for certain people, and it might not be with the football side. People were skilled in football, but it might be off-the-field things that keep the football things shifty. So, you've got to stay focused on all aspects … and everything is just going to come together. My high school football coach always used to say, ‘Control what you can control and if you do that, everything will fall in place.'”

Jameson Williams' next challenge is a Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.