On Friday morning, several members of the Detriot Lions, including second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams, received suspensions for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

In total, five players, including Jameson Williams, received suspensions. Williams and Lions wide receiver Stanley Berryhill both received six games suspensions. Alongside them, Lions safety CJ Moore and wide receiver Quintez Cephus, and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney all received indefinite suspensions.

Since the punishments have been handed out, many around the NFL have questioned how the lengths were determined. While appearing on the NFL Network, Ian Rapoport broke down the situation.

“The three players that are suspended at least a year, suspended indefinitely, were believed to have gambled on NFL games. Obviously, that is what we saw with Calvin Ridley as well. That is what warranted a major suspension. That is why those players have the ability to re-apply, but only after a year,” said Rapoport.

He then added, “The two players, which are Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams, they are believed to have gambled on college games, but from their facility or from another place associated with their NFL team. Perhaps the locker room, perhaps the bus. That is also not allowed, and that is a part of this rule that I think a lot of education is being done on with agents and teams disseminating info letting players know that even though it is a college game, they are not allowed to place a bet on it if it is from the facility or something associated with the team.”

Based on the breakdown of the suspensions, Jameson Williams received a six-game suspension because of where he placed the bet, and not what he bet on. Unlike the other players, he and Berryhill bet on college games, but from a place associated with the Lions. He will now be sidelined for the first six games of the 2023 campaign.