The Detroit Lions seemingly have their offense all set after their resurgent 2022 campaign, with Jared Goff being the ringleader as the team's quarterback. Still, that doesn't mean he's guaranteed a job if he struggles, which is why Detroit's recent signing of Teddy Bridgewater was a fairly eye-opening move.

Bridgewater didn't play much last season with the Miami Dolphins as Tua Tagovailoa's top backup (49/79, 683 YDS, 4 TD, 4 INT), but he's a solid option who can fill in for a starting quarterback when needed in a pinch. Some fans believed that Goff could see the addition of Bridgewater as a threat, but it doesn't sound like he's too focused on Bridgewater, and is still primarily concerned with one thing; winning football games.

“I don’t care. Don’t care. Don’t even know if I do or not. Try to win games for this team. That’s all.” – Jared Goff, Detroit Free Press

Goff put together quite the bounce-back campaign with Detroit last year (382/587, 4438 YDS, 29 TD, 7 INT) and very nearly helped them find their way into the playoffs for the first time since 2016. With a bunch of familiarity in Detroit's offense now, and a vast army of playmakers at his disposal, Goff should be able to put together another strong season of work in 2023.

Given his injury history and his low-ceiling of play when under center, Bridgewater shouldn't be a direct threat to Goff for snaps under center. If Goff gets injured, Bridgewater is a great backup option to have, but other than that, there doesn't seem to be any competition here. Goff, for one, seems fairly unbothered with Bridgewater's addition, and it will be worth seeing if he can lead Detroit to the playoffs this season after barely missing out last year.