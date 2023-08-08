Detroit Lions Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders visited Lions training camp Tuesday, and became the latest person to hop aboard the 2023 Detroit bandwagon.

The Lions just missed the playoffs last season after going 9-8 with one of the best offenses in the league. Following the winning record and a solid offseason, the Lions are one of the most hyped teams ahead of this year. Barry Sanders, often considered one of, if not the greatest running back of all time, has joined in the excitement for Detroit's upcoming season. In particular, Sanders was impressed with rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and his take will only increase the buzz for Detroit.

“I believe they couldn't more geeked about Jahmyr Gibbs,” Sanders said. “being able to get him early in the first round, and what they've seen so far and his attitude and his approach to practice. When you get a young running back in camp and you see him in real live action with other players to see whether that speed transfers, whether he still has that speed, whether he still has that zip that he had in college. I think, so far, we see that he's going to be a guy that makes plays,” per Around the NFL.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The Lions surprised this offseason when they picked Gibbs 12th overall in the draft despite having D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Many thought they would pick a defensive player after their defense ranked last in 2022. Instead the Lions changed up their backfield with Gibbs and also adding former Bears running back David Montgomery, which will give the team a combination of power and versatility at the position.