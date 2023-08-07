The Detroit Lions have added some quarterback depth to their roster behind Jared Goff ahead of their first preseason game, as the team has agreed to sign free agent signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater, league sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Lions have had their eyes on Bridgewater, who has made 65 starts in his career, since March. Their interest never wavered as free agency died down, as the team hosted Bridgewater on a free agent visit in late-July.

Now, the two sides have made it official, giving Goff a backup signal-caller who has made a Pro Bowl and has a wealth of experience as a starter in the league.

It's also a reunion for Bridgewater and Lions head coach Dan Campbell, as the latter was the tight ends coach and assistant head coach with the New Orleans Saints when Bridgewater was a member of the team back in 2018 and 2019.

A former first round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2014, Bridgewater has thrown for 15,120 yards, 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions while completing 66.4 percent of his passes in his career.

He spent the 2022 season with the Miami Dolphins, where he was eventually forced into action as the team's starter after Tua Tagovailoa was placed in the concussion protocol last December.

The Lions now have a crowded quarterback depth chart, with Pro Bowler Jared Goff leading the way, Bridgewater in tow, this year's third round pick Henden Hooker and former Philadelphia Eagles backup Nate Sudfeld.

With preseason action coming up, Sudfeld could potentially be in for a fight to stick on the roster.