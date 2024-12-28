With the amount of attention Brock Purdy got when gifting each of his offensive linemen a new car for Christmas, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff knew he had competition when deciding what presents he'd get for the guys protecting him all season. Though he didn't gift any trucks, Goff gave his linemen something a bit tastier than a new car, per Tim Twentyman on X.

“Jared Goff on his Christmas gifts to O-line: ‘It's hard when you got guys giving out Toyota trucks to try and keep up with that but I got them a nice YETI package with a ton of Wagyu, steaks and beef. I hope they like it.' ”

Considering the average weight of the Lions' offensive line is over 320 pounds, it's safe to say his linemen will enjoy their beefy Christmas gifts.

Lions' Jared Goff latest to give offensive linemen Christmas gift

Having been sacked just 27 times through 15 games, Goff is one of the least-sacked quarterbacks in the NFL. Due to this, Goff was sure to gift his offensive linemen something that could be more useful than a new truck.

While some of these linemen could've wanted a new truck, the cooler full of Wagyu, steak, and beef is something these guys can use daily to ensure their quarterback remains upright.

Now, given Goff's four-year, $212 million extension with $170 million guaranteed, some have begun comparing how much each quarterback is spending on their offensive line. Although Purdy's gifts might've cost him more, it doesn't change the fact that Goff treated his offensive line to something they will certainly enjoy.

Again, maybe they would've enjoyed a brand new truck to drive them to the facility and back, but with a ton of beefy treats for his offensive linemen, Goff is certain to have well-fed guys protecting him for the rest of the regular season and the playoffs.

With the Lions looking to make— and eventually win— the Super Bowl, Goff's offensive linemen look to have plenty of beef powering their play for quite some time.

However, if the Lions win a Super Bowl, the offensive line might want another beef-filled package from their starting quarterback.