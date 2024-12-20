The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL in 2024. San Francisco is 6-8 heading into Week 16, which is an incredible fall from grace for the team. The 49ers had designs of going back to the Super Bowl this season, but now they have practically no chance of even making the playoffs in the NFC.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy knows how to lighten the mood though. The young quarterback brought some Christmas cheer to the team facility on Thursday.

Purdy surprised his offensive linemen with new cars as an early Christmas present, according to a video from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A quarterback giving gifts to their offensive linemen is a tale as old as football. Purdy is smart to reward his o-line, as they are more important in San Francisco's offense than in other schemes.

Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac made a great point about how generous this gift is from Purdy. The five starting offensive linemen for the 49ers have a combined salary of over $37 million for the 2024 season. By comparison, Purdy's 2024 salary is just $934,252.

Purdy is also smart to reward his o-line because he is coming up on a huge payday, which he could not have earned without their help.

49ers legend Steve Young unpacks dilemma over Brock Purdy contract

Brock Purdy is coming up on the final year of his rookie contract. That means the 24-year-old quarterback is due for a huge payday in the near future.

49ers legend Steve Young explained the dilemma that his former team is in right now. Purdy is a talented quarterback and will demand to be paid fairly.

“Out of the huddle, that’s his superpower, call a play, run it, and then matriculate down the field and then throw it into the end zone, or run it into the end zone,” Young said on The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday. “So in many ways in the game today, you’d say I want to make sure I have plenty of help for Brock Purdy, plenty of help for Jared Goff, plenty of help for Kirk Cousins, and I need money to do that.”

Patrick pressed Young on whether or not the 49ers should extend Purdy. Young used the Cowboys and Dak Prescott as an example.

“Look, I think that Dak Prescott, the Cowboys are going to suffer for a long time because they paid him a number that now in many ways takes from the ability to go build teams to go help you for the very thing that you need,” Young continued. “So that’s the dilemma because everyone loves Brock, loves his game, and loves his efficiency and leadership and everything else, but we got to make sure we have the money to put the people with him to go win it.”

It will be fascinating to see how the 49ers approach the upcoming offseason. Brock Purdy will probably be the first move to be done, one way or another.