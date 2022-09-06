Jared Goff’s offensive line takes significant blow ahead of Week 1 vs. Eagles

The Detroit Lions are hoping that their 2022 season will go much better than their 2021 season did. With Jared Goff leading the way, the Lions had a strong finish to their 2021 campaign, and the hope is that they will be able to build off that strong finish this upcoming season.

Unfortunately, the health of the Lions offensive line has taken a big hit as Week 1 of the 2022 regular season approaches. Detroit was forced to place starting guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai on the injured reserve just a few days before their season kicks off against the Philadelphia Eagles. Vaitai will be forced to miss at least four games, which is a big loss for the Lions o-line and their offense as a whole.

The #Lions recently placed starting guard placed Halapoulivaati Vaitai on Injured Reserve. He is out the first four games and the team will determine at that point if he’s able to return at all this season. A potentially significant blow to their OL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2022

Vaitai has been a strong starter at right guard for the Lions over the past two seasons, and figured to be one of their most consistent offensive linemen during the 2022 season. Vaitai is coming off his best season in the NFL, and seemed set to help Jared Goff and the Lions offense get off on the right foot for the upcoming season.

Instead, Vaitai will miss the start of the season, and potentially more depending on how severe his injury is. It looks like 2021 undrafted guard Tommy Kraemer will have to fill in for the time being. Kraemer filled in from time to time last season, but it’s clear he’s a downgrade from Vaitai.

This is certainly crushing news for Jared Goff, as Vaitai held up well as one of his top protectors last season. Instead, there are already holes popping up on Detroit’s offensive line. This certainly isn’t a great start to the Lions 2022 season, and they will have to work hard to replace Vaitai’s lost production on their o-line.