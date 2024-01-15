Kyle Kuzma, a Michigan native, reacts to a huge Lions win.

The Detroit Lions have finally won a playoff game. For the first time since 1991, Detroit is headed to the second round of the NFL Playoffs. They defeated the Los Angeles Rams in a 24-23 thriller to earn a second home playoff game next Sunday. Fans everywhere are reacting to the victory, including Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

First time in my life seeing a @Lions playoff win AHHHHHHHHH!!!!!🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁 — kuz (@kylekuzma) January 15, 2024

Kuzma is a native of Flint, Michigan. He played high school basketball in Michigan before enrolling at the University of Utah to play collegiately. The 28-year-old is currently averaging 22.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game for the Wizards this season.

Lions deliver first playoff win for Kyle Kuzma, fans

So many narratives and stories swirled around this clash between the Lions and Rams. Quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff faced their former teams in the playoffs for the first time. Detroit and Los Angeles previously played in 2021, where Stafford led his new team to a win over his former flame.

On Sunday night, the Lions got off to a big start. They drove down the field and scored on their opening drive thanks to David Montgomery. Detroit went on to find the endzone on their first three possessions of the game.

However, the Rams clawed their way back in it. Star rookie pass catcher Puka Nacua took a pass 50 yards to the house in the second quarter. Los Angeles found the end zone again when Stafford found Tutu Atwell for 38 yards.

Detroit scored just three points in the second half. That said, their defense stood firm when they needed to. Down by one, Stafford targeted Nacua on third and 14 late in the fourth. Nacua couldn't hold on has two defenders collided with him, forcing a punt.

After the two-minute warning, the Lions needed a first down for the win. And they got it on the first play, as Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown for 11 yards. Detroit went out in victory formation to secure the ever-elusive playoff victory.

Kyle Kuzma and other Lions fans are gearing up for another home playoff game next week. Detroit will host either the Philadelphia Eagles or Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday at 3 PM on NBC.