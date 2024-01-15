Rams QB Matthew Stafford expected this, though.

Matthew Stafford didn't get the warmest of welcomes as he returns to the Ford Field for the Detroit Lions versus Los Angeles Rams Wild Card game.

As every Lions fan would know, Stafford requested a trade away from Detroit in 2021 as he didn't want to be part of another rebuild. The team then granted his wish and shipped him to the Rams, with whom he won a Super Bowl title a year later.

Meanwhile, the Lions got Jared Goff in the deal for Stafford, along with three draft picks. It then started a quick rebuild for Detroit, who now find themselves facing Stafford and the Rams after topping and winning the NFC North division title for the first time.

In a show of support for the Lions, and to probably get in the head of Stafford, the Detroit faithful made sure to let their former QB hear their boos as he ran to the field. Many also chanted Goff's name to further emphasize their love for their trusty QB1.

Sure enough, the intense reception on Matthew Stafford isn't really a surprise. After all, it's the playoffs and the Lions want their team to win. Stafford and the Rams can't expect a friendly atmosphere, and they surely didn't.

For what it's worth, even in the build-up of the contest, Lions fans already made moves to make Stafford feel as unwelcome as possible. A Detroit bar went as far as to banning Stafford jerseys in their facility for the playoff game.

For what it's worth, though, Stafford is embracing the villain role in Detroit. He has a full understanding of the situation, and so he's ready to be the “bad guy.”

“I'm not a stranger to the situation and understand that I'm the bad guy coming to town. I'm on the other team. They don't want success for me. So whatever happens, happens,” Stafford shared.

Nonetheless, that doesn't mean Stafford doesn't have love for Detroit and the Lions. He spent 12 years in the city, so the community will always be a part of him. But on Sunday, they are competitors both looking to win.