What a time for Lions fans.

Before Sunday night, one had to go all the way back to 1992 to check out the last time the Detroit Lions won a playoff game. Detroit finally ended that seemingly endless drought with a thrilling 24-23 home win over Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC Wild Card game, which has also left countless fans of the team extremely emotional.

When it started to dawn on Lions fans that Detroit was going to come away with the win against the Rams, many of them could not hold back the tears from flowing. After several years defined mostly by mediocrity, the Lions managed to put it together in the 2023 NFL season and remain alive and in contention for the Super Bowl by taking down the Rams, who were quarterbacked by Detroit's former star signal-caller.

Tears in the Detroit crowd. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/mmzgdwHu2b — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024

Lions' Super Bowl dream is still alive

Jared Goff had an efficient outing versus the Rams, as he went 22/27 for 277 passing yards and a touchdown. He was sacked three times for a loss of 22 yards, but he did not turn the ball over. Detroit's defense also deserves praise for crippling LA's attack, particularly in the red zone, as the Rams went 0-for-3 inside the 20-yard line.

The job is not done for the Lions, with another tough playoff assignment ahead of the team. That being said, Detroit fans have earned every right to party after Sunday's win. They waited for a long time for this and had to endure nightmare seasons before tasting a playoff win again. Have a night, Lions nation.