Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Detroit Lions are looking to upgrade at a number of positions, and that could mean Detroit will take a quarterback in the NFL Draft according to head coach Dan Campbell.

“This year, as with most, you’re always looking to upgrade,” Campbell said of the Lions potentially drafting a QB, per Charean Williams. “And free agency has given us the ability in areas to, man, we can do whatever we need to do in the draft. . . . It doesn’t matter what the position is.”

This news will obviously catch the attention of QB Jared Goff. It should be noted that Detroit could take a QB strictly for depth purposes. It will be interesting to see what quarterbacks are available by the time the Lions get to make their first-round pick (No. 6 overall).

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In addition to Goff, the Lions also have backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld on the roster. The Lions’ QB room isn’t the best in the league by any means, but they could opt to go in a different direction with Goff and Sudfeld on the team. It will likely come down to who the best available player is when the Lions are on the clock. QB isn’t the only position where the Lions could use an upgrade, so they will have different options in the NFL Draft.

The Lions displayed signs of promise last year and may be able to contend in 2023. The draft will be of the utmost importance for Detroit as they continue to build a competitive roster.