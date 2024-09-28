The Detroit Lions are getting some good news ahead of a key Monday night game against the Seattle Seahawks. Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is expected to suit up and be available for the team, per ESPN. LaPorta sprained an ankle that left him limited in practice for Detroit.

LaPorta has eight receptions for 94 yards this season for the squad. The tight end caught two passes in the team's last game against the Arizona Cardinals on September 22. In 2023, LaPorta finished the season with 889 receiving yards.

The Lions enter Monday's game with a 2-1 record.

Lions looking to return to NFC Championship this season

Detroit is hoping to build on the success of the 2023 season. The team reached the NFC Championship and had the San Francisco 49ers on the ropes, but ultimately lost that game. Lions fans are hungry for a return trip this season, but also an appearance in the Super Bowl.

Detroit's tight end is a big reason why the team did so well in the last campaign. LaPorta plays a major part in the team's offense. He caught 10 touchdown passes in 2023, but is still looking for his first score this season. LaPorta's production has been a bit down this year, as he has just two receptions in each of his last two games against the Cardinals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

LaPorta returned to practice Friday for the team, giving the Lions that added boost. His status looked murky on Thursday, as he missed that team's practice day. Lions fans are surely happy to have him back on the field; the team already has to play Monday without starting center Frank Ragnow. Detroit needs as many weapons as possible to defeat the Seahawks, who are undefeated at 3-0 this season.

The Lions and Seahawks take to the field Monday at 8:15 Eastern.