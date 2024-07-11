The Detroit Lions have a lot of work to do if they have any designs of winning the NFC North again next season.

The division includes new faces at quarterback including JJ McCarthy and Sam Darnold of the Vikings, along with number one overall pick Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears.

Lions QB Jared Goff is a celebrity around Detroit, but has become the forgotten man in some NFL circles. On Wednesday, Goff got a ringing endorsement from his record-setting second-year tight end Sam LaPorta.

The news came amid a prophetic two-word text revealed by Goff. Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. Brown revealed why he decided to star in a new Netflix show this season.

LaPorta decided to spotlight one aspect of Goff's success that is often overlooked by NFL fans.

LaPorta Dishes On Consistency Of Goff Work Ethic

LaPorta said that Goff's consistency is a marvel to behold.

“I say this about Jared frequently, but he's the same person every day,” LaPorta said according to NBCSports.com.

“You're not going to find someone more consistent than Jared Goff in our building. And for him to be leading the team, you have to have consistency. You're going to have good and bad days in the NFL — it's just the nature of the game and how competitive this league is.

“But, he shows up every day, he works, and he sets the example and he sets the tone in the building.”

Goff, Lions' Outlook For 2024-2025

Goff and the Lions have plenty to be excited about for this upcoming season.

The Lions will return LaPorta, who set records as a rookie tight end out of Iowa, and young outside receiver Jameson Williams, who is coming into his own at the wide receiver position.

With Josh Reynolds off to play for Sean Payton in Denver with the Broncos, Jameson Williams and LaPorta will both have an opportunity to take the next step and become superstars alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown.

St. Brown isn't always the focal point of the Lions' offense like Goff is, but he has a similar mentality in terms of the way he works and carries himself.

If St. Brown and Goff get more help this season, the sky is the limit for Coordinator Ben Johnson's offense.

The Lions will need every yard and every point they can get this season, with intense competition coming up from the bottom of the NFC North to deal with this fall.