Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has started off the 2024-25 NFL season in a sophomore slump. In a smattering of upsets around the league in Week 2, the Lions couldn't do much to stop the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they failed to be the strong offense that they were in their Week 1 victory. Jared Goff completed 34-of-55 passes for 307 yards and two interceptions in the 20-16 loss.

LaPorta saw just three targets from his Pro Bowl quarterback, appearing to only get worse from his a disappointing Week 1 debut where he hauled in four receptions on five targets for 45 yards. Entering the Lions season as a top offensive weapon and a top-five NFL TE projected ranking, expectations have shrunk for the 23-year-old pass catcher. He's just focusing on what's best for the team.

“If targets come my way that’s great, if not, it’s all good,” LaPorta told the media on Wednesday, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

The Lions look a tad off to begin the season. The long-awaited emergence of Jameson Williams has been very fun to watch. Williams recorded 50 first quarter yards against the Bucs in Week 2, and ended with a 5-of-11 receiving line. All well and good, but it's also puzzled fans over what Detroit's identity really is.

In 2023, Pro Bowl wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and LaPorta went into the offseason with the understanding that they were the clear primary targets in the offense.

Sam LaPorta will get more opportunities in Week 3

It doesn't seem too long ago when LaPorta and Goff were linking up on about every other drive. Perhaps the inclusion of Williams into the offense has shaken up the order a little bit. Williams is a flyer, who is meant to catch deep home run passes. But getting consistent targets toward the sideline and over the middle? That's not something many people saw coming this year.

LaPorta hasn't been the only one whose seen their numbers take a hit thus far. St. Brown finally got back in a rhythm as Goff's de facto WR in Week 2, but he's yet to get any red zone looks. Sure, head coach Dan Campbell loves to let running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery handle business around the goal line, but to not even have Goff take a chance to lob one up to St. Brown and LaPorta in the red zone.. It's bothersome.

The Lions take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, where LaPorta hopes to turn his season around.