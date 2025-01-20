What's one way for Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold to get payback against Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders for beating them in the NFL Playoffs? Blowing them out in Madden.

Saturday night featured a heartbreaking 45-31 defeat to the Commanders for the Lions in the NFC Divisional Round. It ended Detroit's hopes for a potential Super Bowl run this season, failing to return to the NFC Championship after doing so last year.

Arnold can be justified in his frustration towards how his team's season concluded, so he took to Madden NFL 25 to get some form of payback against Washington.

Expand Tweet

Terrion Arnold, Lions must learn from mistakes vs. Commanders

There will be a lot to learn from the 2024 NFL season for Terrion Arnold and the Detroit Lions.

Despite the season-ending loss to Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, there were many positives for the Lions throughout the year. They made franchise history by putting together their best-ever regular season with a 15-2 record to show for it.

Detroit also remained one of the most dynamic offenses in the league, boasted by stars Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and David Montgomery. They had the best scoring offense with 33.2 points per game while averaging the second-most total yards per game with 409.5.

As for Arnold, he showcased promise throughout his rookie season. He had 60 tackles, 10 pass deflections and a fumble recovery in 16 games, demonstrating he has a bright future as part of the Lions' defense.

However, the numerous injuries Detroit suffered in the regular season got to them in the playoffs, especially after losing star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to a broken leg. Daniels exposed their weaknesses in the secondary, throwing for 299 yards and two touchdowns on 22 completions.

The Lions aren't going anywhere as they remain one of the best teams in the NFL, as proven by how Dan Campbell built them from the ground up since he took over in 2021. What will be important for them is to get back to full health, learn from their mistakes in the playoffs, and move forward to be the Super Bowl contenders they aim to be