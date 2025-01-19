On Saturday evening, the Detroit Lions' 2024-25 season came to an end with a brutal home loss to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. The Lions got to this point by securing themselves a bye for the first round of the postseason, but ultimately, the team was unable to contain Jayden Daniels and the Commanders offense in the defeat.

Perhaps no one was more disappointed at this outcome than Detroit head coach Dan Campbell, who kept things one hundred percent real during his postgame press conference, per Michael David Smith of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk.

“They earned that win and we didn’t,” Campbell said.

Campbell also spoke on why he didn't believe this was the time to celebrate the good things about this Lions season.

“After all this, the loss today, I love the guys and I respect them and I appreciate everything they’ve put into it,” Campbell said. “But it’s not the time to talk about what a great year or how many wins. Because at this moment I don’t think any of us feel that way. The whole point of doing what you do is to get to the show. That’s why you play this game. And we fell short.”

He also made sure to point the finger at himself for the loss.

“At the end of the day, I didn’t have them ready,” he said.

A brutal end to a historic season

In 2024, the Lions set their franchise record for wins in a season, capitalizing on last year's trip to the NFC Championship Game in which they nearly knocked off the San Francisco 49ers.

Detroit looked like the NFL's best team throughout most of this season, despite dealing with several key injuries, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Unfortunately for the Lions, those injuries appeared to catch up with them during Saturday evening's defeat, as the team was powerless to stop Jayden Daniels and the Commanders' offensive attack, ultimately relinquishing 45 points in the defeat (seven of which were the result of a pick six by Jared Goff).

Detroit's offense didn't do the team any favors either, consistently setting the Commanders up in great field position with five turnovers.

In any case, the Lions will now begin an offseason that is beginning much sooner than they anticipated.