Star Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is starting his recovery phase after suffering a serious leg injury against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 13. Hutchinson underwent a successful surgery after the game, and his family released a statement on his behalf on Monday evening, via Instagram:

“In light of Aidan's injury last night, we want to thank you all for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Your support through this shocking situation means so much to our family. We are blessed that Aidan's surgery was a success. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who have taken such good care of him. Aidan wants you all to know that his healing and redemption story has begun. He is holding the motto of Detroit close to his heart: resurget cineribus… He will rise from the ashes,” the statement read.

Is it great that Aidan Hutchinson's injury recovery is starting on a positive note. The star Lions defensive end suffered a fractured tibia and fibula when he attempted a sack against the Cowboys on Sunday. He is expected to be out for four to six months following his surgery.

Nevertheless, Lions head coach Dan Campbell refuses to place limits on Hutchinson's timeline.

“I would never count Hutch out. Ever,” Campbell said, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “So, probably a long road, but I would never count him out and I would say if anybody can make it back, it'd be him.”

The Lions will miss Hutchinson's services. Through his first five games of the 2024 season, Hutchinson totaled 12 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and a league-leading 7.5 sacks. Detroit's defense will do all it can to stay afloat during the star end's hiatus.

After their commanding 47-9 win over the Cowboys, the Lions are gearing up to take on the undefeated Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 20.