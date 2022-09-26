The Detroit Lions did not have a very good weekend. Apart from losing their second game of the season in a 28-24 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings on the road Sunday, the Lions also saw star running back D’Andre Swift sustain an upper-body injury that could force him to miss multiple games. If anything, Swift doesn’t seem to need to go under the knife to repair the injury, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“Lions RB D’Andre Swift suffered a shoulder sprain in Sunday’s loss to the #Vikings, per source. It’s not expected to require surgery. But Swift could miss some time.”

#Lions RB D’Andre Swift suffered a shoulder sprain in Sunday’s loss to the #Vikings, per source. It’s not expected to require surgery. But Swift could miss some time. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2022

Any length of a D’Andre Swift absence would be a punch in the gut for the Lions. Swift managed to play through the pain in the Vikings game, but he was greatly outproduced by backup Jamaal Williams, who will be the temporary top option on the ground for the Lions if the former Georgia Bulldogs tailback would need time to heal from his hurting shoulder. Williams led the Lions in Week 3 with 87 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. He also had two catches on two targets for 20 receiving yards. D’Andre Swift, on the other hand, only had 31 rushing yards on seven carries and 15 receiving yards on three receptions and four targets.

Scoring hasn’t been an issue for the Lions and with Williams looking steady in the backfield, the team should be able to muster points consistently even if they miss the services of D’Andre Swift. Much of Detroit’s problem is on the other side of the field, as the team’s leaky defense has been so frustrating. More updates about Swift’s status should come in the next few days ahead of Detroit’s Week 4 date with the Seattle Seahawks at home.