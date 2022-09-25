The Detroit Lions have been pretty entertaining this season, much to the surprise of everyone. After finishing with the second-worst record last season, the team already got their first win of the season in Week 1. It’s certainly a refreshing change of pace for this franchise, especially after the last few years.

Ahead of Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions got some great injury news on a couple of key pieces for the team. Center Frank Ragnow, RB D’Andre Swift, TE T.J Hockenson, and rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson will all play for the team. The good vibes just keep rolling for this team as they look to go over .500 for the first time in a LONG while. (via Tom Pelissero)

#Lions RB D’Andre Swift (ankle), TE T.J. Hockenson (hip), C Frank Ragnow (foot) and DE Aidan Hutchinson (thigh) – all listed as questionable – will play today at Minnesota, per sources. Expect a bigger role for Swift, who had seven touches last week for 87 yards and a TD. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 25, 2022

Through the ups and downs of the Lions, Ragnow has remained a stable force for the team. He’s considered as one of the best, if not the best, centers in the league. D’Andre Swift has looked mighty impressive for the team in the last few weeks, and figures to be featured more in their rotation.

The biggest star of the show, though, is on the other side of the ball. Aidan Hutchinson has been as good as advertised for the Lions in his first season with the team. In just his second game, he broke the single-game sack franchise record with three sacks. The hometown hero will be an important member of the franchise for years to come.

The Lions are easily the most lovable team in the NFL right now. Most fans are rooting for the team to continue the good vibes against a division rival in the Vikings.