Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho is set to join RB Leipzig on loan for the upcoming season, according to Fabrizio Romano. The agreement between the two clubs is expected to be finalized next week, with a medical examination scheduled as part of the process.

Carvalho's loan move comes after Liverpool made it clear that they had no intention of accepting any permanent bids for the talented youngster. The decision to send him out on loan reflects the club's belief in his potential and desire to further his development before potentially reintegrating him into the first-team setup.

RB Leipzig, known for their commitment to nurturing young talent, have emerged as the preferred destination for Carvalho's loan spell. The German club has a track record of providing opportunities for promising players to gain valuable experience at the top level.

Fabio Carvalho, a highly-rated attacking midfielder, has impressed during his time in Liverpool's academy. The loan move will offer him the chance to test himself in a more competitive environment and continue his growth as a player.

While the specifics of the loan deal are yet to be disclosed, it is anticipated that Carvalho will benefit from regular playing time and the opportunity to showcase his abilities in a different setting. Liverpool will closely monitor his progress throughout the loan spell to assess his readiness for potential first-team involvement in the future.

The loan move to RB Leipzig represents a crucial step in Carvalho's career as he seeks to make his mark in professional football. Liverpool fans will eagerly follow his progress and hope that he can make a positive impact during his time in Germany before returning to Merseyside with valuable experience under his belt.