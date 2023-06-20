Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has made it clear that he will not be accepting an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq after carefully considering their proposal, reported by goal.com. Gerrard, who is currently a free agent following his sacking from Aston Villa in October, remains on the lookout for the right opportunity to relaunch his managerial career.

After a series of disappointing results led to his departure from Aston Villa, Steven Gerrard attracted the attention of Al-Ettifaq, who were eager to secure his services as their new manager. Gerrard traveled to Saudi Arabia to discuss the details of the offer, but ultimately decided against taking up the lucrative move.

“I was invited over there to look at a potential offer, which I did. I have been analyzing that over the last couple of days. But, as we stand right now, I won't be taking that offer up,” Gerrard confirmed to Channel 4.

The former England international had also been linked with the vacant managerial position at Leicester City following their relegation to the Championship and the departure of Dean Smith. However, Leicester City recently appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager, as the Italian coach chose to leave his role as an assistant coach at Manchester City to take on the challenge at the King Power Stadium.

Gerrard's focus remains on finding the right opportunity to make his mark as a manager once again. During his time at Aston Villa, he faced a challenging period with only one win in his last nine Premier League games in charge. Now, he is determined to get back into the managerial fold and showcase his skills in leading a team to success.

As the search for his next venture continues, Gerrard remains a highly respected figure in the footballing world, and many will be eagerly awaiting his next move in the managerial arena.