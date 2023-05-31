Liverpool’s pursuit of midfield reinforcements has led them to express interest in Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, reported by goal.com. The 22-year-old, son of French football legend Lilian Thuram, has captured the attention of several clubs after an impressive 2022-23 season, and Liverpool is among those closely monitoring his situation as they plan for a summer squad overhaul.

According to L’Équipe, the Reds are actively working towards securing the signature of the talented French international, who carries a valuation of $64 million. Liverpool and Thuram’s representatives have already held talks, and the player is said to be enthusiastic about the prospect of playing under the guidance of manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, Liverpool will face stiff competition from other clubs vying for Thuram’s signature. Newcastle United is reported to be one of the interested parties keen on acquiring the midfielder’s services during the upcoming transfer window.

Thuram has showcased his versatility in midfield, demonstrating his ability to contribute in various areas of the pitch. His technical skills, vision, and passing range have caught the attention of scouts across Europe, making him an attractive prospect for several clubs seeking to bolster their midfield options.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Thuram aligns with their desire to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. With the departure of key midfielders and the need for fresh talent, Klopp and his team are actively exploring potential signings to enhance their midfield ranks.

As negotiations and discussions continue, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can secure Thuram’s signature amidst competition from other interested clubs. The summer transfer window promises to be an intriguing period as clubs maneuver to strengthen their squads, and Thuram’s future destination will undoubtedly be a subject of great interest among football enthusiasts.