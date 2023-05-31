Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has been linked with a move back to the Premier League this summer. It is safe to say that he isn’t short of options regarding it. Now, it is reported that Liverpool are in with a shout to capture the teenager.

According to the reports from Football Insider, multiple Premier League clubs are in line for the signature of Lavia. However, Liverpool are looking to win the race for the teenager.

The 19-year-old is on the cusp of becoming one of the biggest attractions in the summer as he looks to leave Southampton this summer. The Saints became the first team to be relegated from the Premier League this season, which opens the window of potential departures from the Saint Mary’s this summer.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Manchester City have a buy-back clause of £40million for Lavia, who left the Premier League champions to go to Southampton last summer. However, the Blues have been impressed by the teenager’s development with the Cherries and would hope to bid for him.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would hope their rivals don’t steal the player away from them. However, it is unlikely that he will get any minutes at the Etihad Stadium. City have an abundance of midfield talent in Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Kalvin Phillips, and Ilkay Gundogan.

On the other hand, Liverpool have confirmed the departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, and Naby Keita this summer. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to add new faces to his midfield roster next season. The Reds are linked with a move for Alexis Mac Allister this summer, but they won’t mind seeing Lavia walk through the doors at Anfield too.