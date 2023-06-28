Liverpool is actively pursuing a deal to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, with talks between the player's representatives and the club underway, reported by goal.com. The Reds have identified Szoboszlai as a key target for their attacking midfield position after their pursuit of Chelsea's Mason Mount fell through.

According to reliable journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic, Liverpool recently held discussions with Szoboszlai's entourage to explore the possibility of a summer transfer. The Hungarian superstar is highly regarded for his creative abilities and would add significant firepower to Liverpool's midfield.

While Liverpool acknowledges the challenge of meeting Szoboszlai's reported €70 million release clause in his Leipzig contract, they are still actively exploring a potential deal. The club is determined to strengthen their attacking options and believes Szoboszlai would be a valuable addition to their squad.

In addition to Szoboszlai, Liverpool is also said to have an interest in Nice's Khephren Thuram and Southampton's Romeo Lavia, both of whom predominantly operate in deeper midfield roles compared to Szoboszlai's attacking prowess.

It's worth noting that Szoboszlai's potential arrival at Anfield would be a separate deal from the loan move that would see Fabio Carvalho join RB Leipzig for the upcoming season.

As Liverpool prepares for the upcoming pre-season, slated to begin on July 8 at the AXA Training Centre, Jurgen Klopp and his team are eager to bolster their squad. The club has plans for a training camp in Germany, followed by a tour in Singapore, where they will face Leicester City and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool fans will be eagerly awaiting further developments regarding the potential signing of Dominik Szoboszlai as the club looks to strengthen its midfield ahead of the new season.