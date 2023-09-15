Liverpool is not considering terminating Thiago Alcantara's contract to facilitate a last-minute move to Turkey, according to sources. Despite reported interest from Trabzonspor, Liverpool values the Spanish midfielder and intends to keep him as a key squad member.

While genuine interest from Trabzonspor exists, Liverpool is unwilling to part ways with Thiago. The former Bayern Munich midfielder is in the final year of his contract, set to expire in 2024. The club has not entertained the idea of paying him off to become a free agent, a suggestion that has emerged from Turkish sources.

Thiago, sidelined since April with a hip injury, has been included in Liverpool's Europa League squad and is nearing a return to first-team action. Jurgen Klopp hopes to have him available for their upcoming Premier League match against Wolves and the subsequent Europa League campaign, starting with a fixture against LASK in Austria.

Thiago's presence was missed in the early stages of the new season, but Liverpool remains committed to retaining the midfielder, whom Klopp regards highly. Despite his injury setbacks, Thiago made 28 appearances across all competitions last season, with significant contributions in both the Premier League and the Champions League. Since joining Liverpool in 2020, he has amassed 97 appearances, establishing himself as one of the Premier League's top midfield talents.

As Liverpool prepares for a busy schedule in both domestic and European competitions, Thiago's return to fitness and form will be a significant boost to the squad's depth and quality in midfield. Klopp and the club's hierarchy are determined to keep him and continue benefiting from his skills and experience on the pitch.