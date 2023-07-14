Thiago Alcantara’s nightmare tenure at Liverpool could soon be over, as he could be joining Barcelona this summer. The Spaniard came to Anfield as one of the best midfielders in the world. It was expected that Jurgen Klopp would change his module to being possession-based by making Thiago part of his plans. However, it has been a torrid time for Thiago at Liverpool as he has struggled to maintain his fitness and consistency.

According to the reports from SPORT, the former Bayern Munich man has been linked with a move back to Barcelona this summer. Thiago has one year left on his deal at Liverpool. With the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, it looks like the Spaniard would fall even further down the pecking order.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is reported that Thiago would fit perfectly within Xavi’s plans. The Barcelona manager a three-man midfield of two pivot players and an advanced midfielder. The Spaniard can play both as an advanced midfielder and a pivot player. The Catalans are taking updates from Anfield regarding Thiago's situation and could make a move for him this summer. Barcelona have already secured the signing of Ilkay Gundogan as a free agent from Manchester City.

Journalist Dean Jones believes that Liverpool wants to keep hold of Thiago this summer. However, Klopp will allow the club to listen to offers if the player wants to leave. Joan Laporta, the Barcelona president, has said that the hierarchy will reinforce the squad with two full-backs and two midfielders. So far, they have bought Gundogan and allowed Sergio Busquets to leave this summer. It remains to be seen who will be the second midfielder arriving at the Camp Nou.