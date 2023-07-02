Liverpool‘s latest signing, Dominik Szoboszlai, has expressed his excitement and gratitude after completing his move to Anfield, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The Hungarian midfielder, who joined the Reds on a five-year deal, is thrilled to be joining a historic and top-tier club like Liverpool.

Szoboszlai said: “I’m joining an historical, top club. I’m very happy. The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy! I’m here finally and I really want to tell Liverpool fans that I can’t wait to see them at Anfield, can’t wait to get started”.

In an interesting revelation, Szoboszlai also disclosed the number he will wear on his jersey and the sentimental reasoning behind it. The midfielder revealed that he will don the number 8, citing his admiration for Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as the inspiration. Szoboszlai shared that he has a tattoo of Gerrard, who he considered one of the biggest influences during his childhood. The number 8 holds special significance for him, making it a fitting choice for his Liverpool journey.

Szoboszlai also confirmed that he had received a call from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, an experience that further solidified his decision to join the club. The conversation with Klopp reassured the midfielder that he was making the right move, as everything fell perfectly into place for his transfer to Liverpool.

Liverpool fans will be thrilled to hear Szoboszlai's enthusiastic messages, as they eagerly await his debut in the famous red jersey. The young midfielder's admiration for the club's history and his connection to a Liverpool legend like Gerrard only strengthens the bond between him and the supporters.

With his talent and determination, Dominik Szoboszlai aims to make a significant impact at Liverpool and contribute to the club's pursuit of success in the upcoming seasons. As he embarks on this new chapter of his career, the Hungarian star's words have undoubtedly fueled the excitement surrounding his arrival at Anfield.