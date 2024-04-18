PFL Week 3: Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov continues on the prelims with a fight between promotional newcomers Logan Storley and Shamil Musaev in the welterweight division. Storley comes into his PFL regular season debut off a brutal TKO finish after losing his bid to become the Bellator welterweight champion meanwhile, Musaev is still undefeated winning 16 of his 17 fights with one of the fights ending in a draw as he comes into this promotional debut. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Storley-Musaev prediction and pick.
Logan Storley (15-2) got back on track with a TKO finish of Brenna Ward after losing his chance at Bellator gold when he was defeated by the former champion Yaroslav Amosov. Storley amassed a 10-2 record in Bellator and is looking for similar success when he steps inside the PFL SmartCage for the first time when he takes on Shamil Musaev this Friday night.
Shamil Musaev (16-0-1) is an undefeated prospect fighting out of Russia who's won 16 of his 17 professional fights with his lone blunder being a majority draw against Michal Pietrzak. The Wushu Sanda fighter will be looking to add another highlight reel knockout to his resume and make a big splash in the PFL's welterweight division when he takes on Logan Storley.
Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL Week 3 Odds: Logan Storley-Shamil Musaev Odds
Logan Storley: -220
Shamil Musaev: +185
Over 2.5 rounds: -210
Under 2.5 rounds: +170
*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Logan Storley Will Win
This Friday night at PFL Week 3, the PFL fans will be excited for this welterweight clash between Logan Storley and Shamil Musaev. While both fighters bring impressive skills to the cage, Storley's skills and experience against high-level opposition could potentially lead him to be victorious in this matchup.
Storley's wrestling and grappling prowess is a significant factor in this matchup. As a four-time NCAA Division I All-American wrestler, Storley has demonstrated time and again his ability to control opponents on the ground and secure takedowns. This wrestling advantage is crucial against Musaev, who, while also possessing grappling skills, may find it challenging to match Storley's wrestling and control.
Storley's striking game has evolved significantly over the years. In the beginning of his career, he would sell out for his takedowns but now he can blend his takedowns with striking very well which keeps his opponents off balance. This improvement in his striking could play a pivotal role in setting up his takedowns or scoring points on the feet against Musaev.
Storley's recent performances also indicate his readiness for higher competition. His victories over seasoned fighters, including a notable win against Michael ‘Venom' Page, highlight his ability to compete and succeed at a high level. This experience against top-tier opponents gives him an edge in fight IQ and adaptability, which could be decisive in a fight against a tough competitor like Musaev.
Storley's wrestling dominance, striking versatility, proven track record against high-caliber opponents, and current momentum, it's reasonable to predict that Logan Storley will secure a victory against Shamil Musaev at PFL 2024 Week 3. His comprehensive skill set and fight intelligence position him as the favorite in this eagerly awaited welterweight showdown.
Why Shamil Musaev Will Win
This Friday night at PFL Week 3, the welterweight division will be spotlighted as Shamil Musaev takes on Logan Storley in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Despite Storley's formidable wrestling background, Musaev has the ability to score the upset in his PFL debut.
Shamil Musaev brings a unique blend of striking and grappling skills that make him a dangerous opponent for anyone in the welterweight division. His striking is characterized by its unpredictability and power, which could pose significant challenges for Storley, who primarily excels in wrestling. Musaev's ability to maintain distance and utilize his dynamic striking could prevent Storley from closing the distance and effectively using his wrestling.
Musaev's grappling is not to be underestimated. While he may not have the collegiate wrestling credentials of Storley, Musaev has demonstrated proficiency in judo and sambo, which could be instrumental in countering Storley's takedown attempts. His ability to scramble and maintain positional control can neutralize Storley's wrestling advantage.
Musaev's striking prowess and grappling it's reasonable to predict that Shamil Musaev will defeat Logan Storley at PFL 2024 Week 3. His well-rounded skill set and strategic acumen position him as a formidable contender in this highly anticipated welterweight bout.
Final Logan Storley-Shamil Musaev Prediction & Pick
This should be a great fight between these two welterweight newcomers. Logan Storley the mainstay in the Bellator's welterweight division amassed 10 wins in his 12-fight Bellator career with his only losses coming to the former Bellator champ Yaroslav Amosov. As for Shamil Musaev, he is undefeated most recently knocking out former UFC welterweight fighter Alexey Kunchenko. This is a classic grappler vs. striker matchup and this is the type of striker that Storley has had trouble with in his past. If Musaev can keep this fight upright he should have no problem getting another knockout on his resume and making a name for himself in the PFL's welterweight division.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Logan Storley-Shamil Musaev Prediction & Pick: Shamil Musaev (+185), Under 2.5 Rounds (+170)